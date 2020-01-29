Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish artist has broken the world record for the largest number of holes made on a chicken egg, with a staggering total of nearly 12,000.

“I previously beat a Pakistani artist’s record of 7,500 holes with my 8,708 holes. Now I beat my own record with 11,827 holes,” Hamit Hayran told Anadolu Agency.

Hayran, 62, added that he will apply for recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile artHe said it took him a full year to carve the holes, including the time he took to represent on the egg’s surface the words God and the Prophet Muhammad in Arabic.

Sharing his method for his passion, he said he firstly empties the egg without breaking it by carefully using a syringe.

Since 1990, he has been carving eggshells which he collected from various regions of Anatolia.

Hayran, who lives in Golbasi in the capital Ankara, became disabled in 1988 due to an occupational accident.

For years after the accident, he was unable to stand or walk, and has come to spend most of his time working with eggshells.

He was the first Turk in the World Egg Carving Art Encyclopedia and is also a member of the World Egg Carving Art Foundation.

