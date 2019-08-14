Efforts start toward US-Turkey Joint Ops Center

  • August 14 2019 11:17:00

Efforts start toward US-Turkey Joint Ops Center

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Efforts start toward US-Turkey Joint Ops Center

Preparations for an operations center between Washington and Ankara to establish a safe zone in Syria have begun, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 13.    

The ministry said in a statement that efforts are ongoing for the Joint Operations Center to enter service in the province of Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, as part of the safe zone in in northern Syria planned in coordination with the U.S. 

On Aug. 12, a six-member U.S. team arrived in Sanliurfa province to work for the center’s establishment. 

The ministry underlined that efforts were underway towards the center's establishment and operation "as soon as possible". 

Turkish and U.S. military officials on Aug. 7 agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return their home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center

The agreement also envisaged to set up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns.

Turkey, U.S., safe zone, joint operations center

MOST POPULAR

  1. Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

    Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

  2. New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

    New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

  3. 28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

    28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

  4. We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

    We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

  5. Turkish athlete hits back at cyberbullying

    Turkish athlete hits back at cyberbullying
Recommended
SADA Women’s Cooperative aims to be model for future projects

SADA Women’s Cooperative aims to be model for future projects
New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn
We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP
Turkish astronomers urge move against light pollution

Turkish astronomers urge move against light pollution
Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
WORLD German police nab man for racially motivated incident

German police nab man for racially motivated incident

Police in Germany briefly arrested a man at a railway station in the capital for shouting racial slurs at two women and trying to attack them because they were speaking a foreign language, authorities said on Aug. 12.
ECONOMY Bolton says US ready to negotiate post-Brexit trade pact

Bolton says US ready to negotiate post-Brexit trade pact

The United States is ready to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.K. “in pieces” to help speed the process as Britain prepares to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Aug. 12.
SPORTS Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Henry Onyekuru moved to the French football club Monaco, on late Aug. 12, the club said.