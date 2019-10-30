Education resumes in terror affected region

  • October 30 2019 15:45:04

DIYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency
Schools in Turkey’s districts on the border with Syria have been reopened after being suspended due to security reasons three weeks ago.

Ankara on Oct. 9, launched anti-terror “Operation Peace Spring” aiming to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates
River in order to secure Turkey’s borders. Mortar attacks from the Syrian territories killed 20 civilians in the Turkish towns.

On Oct. 10, 12-year-old Emine Yıldız, and 15-year-old Leyla Yıldız were killed by mortar attacks reportedly fired by the YPG. Turkey deems the U.S.-backed YPG as the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

On the same day, the Nusaybin District Governorate in the southeastern province of Mardin announced that education was suspended in the district.

As education activities resumed, friends of Emine and Leyla were in grief. School desks of the young victims were covered in flowers and notes from their friends and loved ones.

A classmate of Leyla, 14-year-old Nurbahar Kaya, recalled beautiful memories she shared with Leyla.

They both wanted to join school’s drama club, Nurbahar told Anadolu Agency.

“She was hardworking. We spent a lot of time together, at school and on the way back home.”

“I didn’t know Leyla was dead, heard of it from a friend. I’m so sorry, I cry whenever I think of her,” she added.

Another friend of Leyla, 14-year-old Şeyma Korkut, said she is so upset that Leyla will not be able to make her dreams come true.

Emine’s friend, 12-year-old Tarik Öter, also shared his grief.

“She’s no longer with us, her desk is empty, but her memories are here,” Tarık said, adding that Emine wanted to be a doctor when she grew up, but that her dreams will never come true.

