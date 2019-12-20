EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

  • December 20 2019 16:52:09

EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided Turkey's electricity company Enerjisa Enerji with a financing package worth $100 million in Turkish lira equivalent, the bank announced late on Dec. 19.

Enerjisa Enerji is a joint venture between Sabancı Holding and German E.ON, with each holding a 40% share while the remaining 20% are free float shares on Turkey's stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul.

As an electricity distribution and retail company, Enerjisa Enerji, serves around 21 million people in Turkey.

The EBRD's loan will finance the company's ongoing investment program including the improvement of grid infrastructure for sustainable and high-quality energy supply and technological investments.

"The transaction will be the first EBRD loan linked to the new Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate (TLREF) benchmark, which is expected to become the reference rate for corporate lending in Turkey," the statement said.

The TLREF is a new risk-free rate, developed by the government, regulator, Borsa Istanbul and other market participants with advice from the EBRD Treasury, the bank said.

"The transparent and reliable benchmark is a step forward in the development of the local capital market and in line with the EBRD’s efforts in Turkey," according to the statement.

Under the loan agreement, the EBRD and Enerjisa Enerji will also cooperate to advance equal opportunities in the power sector, with a focus on supporting women’s access to employment in the sector, the statement read.

The EBRD has invested almost €12 billion in 302 projects in Turkey since 2009, the majority of which were in the private sector.

€1 equals 6.59 Turkish liras.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

    Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

  3. Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

    Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

  4. Greeks debating Turkey

    Greeks debating Turkey

  5. CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

    CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project
Recommended
Istanbul accounts for 31 pct of Turkeys GDP

Istanbul accounts for 31 pct of Turkey's GDP
Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record
Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners
New company launches up 10 pct in November

New company launches up 10 pct in November

Turkey’s consumer confidence index at 58.8 in December

Turkey’s consumer confidence index at 58.8 in December
OECD education director praises Turkey’s improvement

OECD education director praises Turkey’s improvement
WORLD Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Police on the Greek island of Samos on Dec. 19 fired tear gas to disperse asylum-seekers protesting dismal conditions at their severely overcrowded camp, state agency ANA said.
ECONOMY EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided Turkey's electricity company Enerjisa Enerji with a financing package worth $100 million in Turkish lira equivalent, the bank announced late on Dec. 19.
SPORTS Wounded title hopefuls prepare for decisive derby

Wounded title hopefuls prepare for decisive derby

Two struggling title contenders of the Turkish Süper Lig will face off on the Anatolian side of Istanbul on Dec. 22, with both host Fenerbahçe and visitor Beşiktaş hoping to offset last week’s losses.