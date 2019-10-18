Dutch bank sponsors Turkish basketball league

ISTANBUL
Dutch ING group backed Turkey's top-tier basketball league for three seasons on Oct. 18.     

The Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) and ING Bank's Turkey branch inked a deal in Istanbul to name the division ING Basketball Super League for three seasons.     

TBF chief Hidayet Türkoğlu and ING Turkey's deputy director-general Alper Gökgöz signed the contract.     

Following the signing ceremony, Gökgöz said work towards this sponsorship had been ongoing since 2014.     

Türkoğlu said the TBF was happy for the support to basketball.     

Headquartered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, ING has 53,000 employees around the globe serving approximately  38.4 million customers in at least 40 countries.     

ING's total end-2018 assets amounted to €887 billion ($987.1 billion), according to its website.     

