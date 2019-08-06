Drought reveals lost temple in Thailand submerged by dam

  • August 06 2019 10:44:00

Drought reveals lost temple in Thailand submerged by dam

LOPBURI, Thailand
Drought reveals lost temple in Thailand submerged by dam

Thousands are flocking to see a Buddhist temple in central Thailand exposed after drought drove water levels to record lows in a dam reservoir where it had been submerged.

As the reservoir reaches less than 3 percent of capacity, the remains of Wat Nong Bua Yai, a modern temple submerged during construction of the dam 20 years ago, have become visible in the middle of dry ground.

Some Buddhist monks were among the hundreds of people who walked through broken temple structures on cracked earth littered with dead fish last week to pay respects to a headless 4-meter-tall Buddha statue, adorning it with flowers.

“The temple is normally covered by water. In the rainy season you don’t see anything,” said one of the visitors, Somchai Ornchawiang, a 67-year-old retired teacher.

He regretted the temple flooding but is now worried about the damage the drought is causing to farmland, he added.

The dam, with capacity of 960 million cubic meters, normally irrigates more than 1.3 million acres (526,000 hectares) of farmland in four provinces, but drought has cut that to just 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) in the single province of Lopburi.

The meteorological department says Thailand is facing its worst drought in a decade, with water levels in dams nationwide having fallen far short of the monthly average.

Yotin Lopnikorn, 38, headman of the Nong Bua village that used to be near the temple, recalls visiting it with friends as a child, before dam construction forced the villagers out.

“When I was young, I always came to meet friends at the elephant sculptures in front of the main building to play there,” Yotin said.

At the time, the temple was the center of the community, used to conduct rituals, festivities and educational activities, besides functioning as a playground and recreational area.

Next to the temple compound are the remains of 700 households of the village.

The ruins have reappeared before, after a drought in 2015.

“This is the second time I have seen this temple in this condition,” said Yotin. “Now I think we need to save this place.”

Meanwhile, the University of Thai Chambers of Commerce (UTCC) estimated that the drought has affected some 1,330 square kilometers of farmland, most of which is rice farms, with initial damage estimated at about 10 billion baht ($330 million).

The overall damage is expected to increase to 37 billion baht ($1.2 billion) should the drought extends to September, as the wet season rice cultivation cycle would be affected, the university said.

Thailand, Temple, dam

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

    Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

  2. Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

    Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

  3. Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

    Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

  4. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  5. Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

    Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested
Recommended
Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress

Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress
Kadıköy’s history resurrected in Haydarpaşa

Kadıköy’s history resurrected in Haydarpaşa

Egypt displays restoration of Tutankhamun coffin

Egypt displays restoration of Tutankhamun coffin
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert
Dalaman: Heart of the Aegean

Dalaman: Heart of the Aegean
883-year-old inscriptions found in eastern Turkey

883-year-old inscriptions found in eastern Turkey

WORLD India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.
ECONOMY Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkish airports saw a total of 116.8 million passengers -- including direct transit passengers -- during the first seven months of 2019, the country’s air travel authority announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.