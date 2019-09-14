Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

  • September 14 2019 10:23:00

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

RIYADH- Agence France-Presse
Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Fires broke out at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities after they were struck by drones early on Sept. 14, the kingdom’s interior ministry said.

"At 4.00 am (0100 GMT) the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of... drones," the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The two fires have been controlled."

The statement added that an investigation had been launched after the attack in the kingdom’s Eastern Province but did not specify the source of the drones.

Last month, an attack claimed by Yemen’s Huthi rebels sparked a fire at Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility but no casualties were reported by the company.

In recent months, the Huthi rebels have carried out a spate of cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in what it says is retaliation for a Saudi-led air war on rebel-held areas of Yemen.

Tensions in the Gulf have soared since May, with US President Donald Trump calling off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after it downed a US drone.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have also blamed Iran for multiple attacks on tankers in the Gulf.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ex-Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoğlu quits ruling AKP

    Ex-Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoğlu quits ruling AKP

  2. Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

    Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

  3. Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

    Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

  4. Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

    Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

  5. PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 7 civilians

    PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 7 civilians
Recommended
UN probe on Idlib attacks to begin by September’s end

UN probe on Idlib attacks to begin by September’s end
UN thanks Akıncı for efforts to solve Cyprus issue

UN thanks Akıncı for efforts to solve Cyprus issue

Turkey remains incredibly important NATO partner: US military official

Turkey remains incredibly important NATO partner: US military official
US House committee subpoenas Trumps Afghanistan envoy

US House committee subpoenas Trump's Afghanistan envoy

New Zealands PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack
Liberal, moderate divide on display in Democratic debate

Liberal, moderate divide on display in Democratic debate
WORLD Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Fires broke out at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities after they were struck by drones early on Sept. 14, the kingdom’s interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti

Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti  

With its geographical location, diverse economy and large market, Turkey offers immense opportunities for investors, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been in the country with a long-term commitment, Suma Chakrabarti, president of the development bank, told Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.