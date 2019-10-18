Dozens killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing

  October 18 2019

ANKARA
As many as 18 people were killed in twin blasts on Oct. 18 in Afghanistan, local media reported.

Two blasts occurred in a local mosque during congregational Friday at around 2 p.m. (0930GMT) in eastern in Nangarhar province, local sources reported.
Some 50 others were injured and shifted to local health facilities for medical aid in Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district of the province.

An Afghan official said they fear that the death count "will rise".

No group has yet claimed responsibility of the blasts, according to the reports.

According to the UN, 1,174 civilians were killed between July and September, with July being the deadliest month for a decade.

