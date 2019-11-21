Donald Tusk elected head of European People's Party

  • November 21 2019 10:14:21

Donald Tusk elected head of European People's Party

BRUSSELS-Anadolu Agency
Donald Tusk elected head of European Peoples Party

European Council President Donald Tusk was elected the new leader of the European People's Party (EPP) late on Nov. 21.

Representatives of the center-right party from 40 countries voted at a general assembly and Tusk was chosen with 93 percent of the vote.

The EPP is the largest bloc in the European Parliament.

Mentioning in his speech that he will be leaving his post as Council president at the end of November, he said he is ready to fight “populists, manipulators and autocrats.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also attended the assembly. She said they want to build bridges in Europe and this is one of the EPP's tasks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

  2. Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

    Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

  3. Ancient city lies underground in Demre

    Ancient city lies underground in Demre

  4. University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

    University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

  5. ‘Cypriotnization’

    ‘Cypriotnization’
Recommended
Top US diplomat reaffirms Americas commitment to NATO

Top US diplomat reaffirms America's commitment to NATO
Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders

Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders
German FM says Turkey is key partner in NATO

German FM says Turkey is key partner in NATO
UNICEF marks World Childrens Day

UNICEF marks World Children's Day
Tottenham hire Jose Mourinho as new manager

Tottenham hire Jose Mourinho as new manager
Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him
WORLD Donald Tusk elected head of European Peoples Party

Donald Tusk elected head of European People's Party

European Council President Donald Tusk was elected the new leader of the European People's Party (EPP) late on Nov. 21.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $219B

Central government gross debt stock at $219B

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock stood at nearly 1.26 trillion Turkish liras ($219 billion) as of October this year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Nov. 20.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko torn apart in Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko torn apart in Barcelona

Barcelona Lassa beat Istanbul's Fenerbahçe which has 2-7 win/loss record this season