Documentary film festival in Tehran

  December 06 2019

The 13th edition of the Iran International Documentary Film Festival, also known as the Cinema Verite, will be organized between Dec. 9 and 16 in Tehran.

According to the festival organization, directors from more than 100 countries across the world have sent approximately 6,000 works to the world competition section of the international event.

Some documentaries, which have been awarded at the international festivals including Locarno, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, Karlovy Vary, and Visions du Réel, will be on screen at the festival, too.

This event will also feature various workshops with the participation of prominent international features aiming to widen the horizons of young directors towards making effective documentaries.

Among the films in the festival will be Germany’s “A Woman Captured” directed by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter and “The Color of the Chameleon” by Andrés Lübbert, Argentina’s “Arreo” by Tato Moreno, France’s “Heart of Stone” by Claire Billet & Olivier Jobard, Ireland’s “It’s Not Yet Dark” by Frankie Fenton and Austria’s “Welcome to Sodom” by Christian Krönes and Florian Weigensamer.

There will also be a retrospective section in the festival, which includes “Home Games” from Ukraine, “The Immortal” from Estonia, Latvia, “My Father, The Spy” from Latvia, “Push-Pull” from Croatia, and many others.

Further information about the festival is available at www.irandocfest.ir

