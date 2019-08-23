Discovery takes Troy’s history back 600 years

ÇANAKKALE – Demirören News Agency

Archaeological excavations have been continuing in the ancient city of Troy, which has been demolished throughout the years during wars, fires and earthquakes in the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

Headed by Professor Rüstem Aslan, the excavations have revealed the remains of a new period in the ancient city, which is known to have 10 layers.

Stating that they found Troy-0, Aslan said that the discovery was a surprise for the world of archaeology and took the history of Troy back 600 years.

The ancient city of Troy is visited by thousands of people from around the world, particularly from Far Eastern countries. A team of 40 people is carrying out the excavations.

Aslan, a professor at the archaeology department of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, said that Troy was demolished and established over and over again and they had unearthed 10 layers during excavations that have continued for 156 years.

He said that traces from Troy-I to Troy-X were already known, but this year they reached Troy-0 during works at the entrance of Troy-II.

“Works this year are being carried out by the international team in different fields such as excavation, restoration and landscaping. Troy has been excavated for 156 years since the first excavations in 1863. We know that 10 layers of Troy were identified during the excavations. We know that from 2920 B.C. to the 14th century, namely until the Eastern Roman Empire or the Byzantine era, 10 different layers were settled in the ancient city, and they were re-established after their destruction by disasters such as war, earthquake and fire,” he added.

“This year’s archaeological excavations cover different periods in different areas. Especially this year we identified very important traces of the settlement we call Troy-0, which was previously identified during excavations headed by Professor Manfred Osman Korfmann but not fully understood. It is earlier than the period that we call Troy-I. Thus, the foundation date of Troy goes back more than 600 centuries. In other words, Troy was established in Hisarlıktepe in the 3500s B.C. This shows that the settlement here sheds light on a history of 5,500 years ago. We found traces of burns, pottery and traces of wooden beams in Troy-0 layer. These are very important for the founding history of Troy.”

Aslan said that the 2018 Year of Troy events, the opening of the Troy Museum on March 18 this year and the new discoveries in the ancient city are expected to increase interest in Troy.