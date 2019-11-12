Development bank to fund cities’ climate action plans

  • November 12 2019 09:00:00

Development bank to fund cities’ climate action plans

Hazal Özcan - HATAY
Development bank to fund cities’ climate action plans

Turkey’s İlbank will provide financial and technical assistance to the country’s provinces’ climate action plans, the bank’s vice president has announced.

“I would like to give the good news that we, as İlbank, will provide technical and financial support to the projects regarding the fight against climate change,” Emrah Baydemir said during the closing meeting of Hatay Municipality’s Climate Action Plan.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Hatay Metropolitan Municipality in Turkey’s south have joined forces to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the local level, in a bid to tackle climate change issues.

The EU-funded “Carbon Footprint Inventory and Climate Change Action Plan” project aims to strengthen municipalities, while increasing the resilience of institutions, communities and individuals against crises. With an event on Nov. 7, the project’s closing meeting took place as authorities and officials provided information on the action plan’s process and progress.

UNDP, Hatay Municipality tackle climate change, environmental impacts of migration
UNDP, Hatay Municipality tackle climate change, environmental impacts of migration

“The United Nations has sustainable development goals. These goals, which need to be actualized until 2030, have been accepted by worldwide institutions and organizations. We, as İlbank, do everything in our power to achieve these goals without local administrations,” he said.

Although Baydemir did not disclose details of the budget of the planned financial and technical assistance, he said that the provinces’ infrastructures and transportation are leading issues in the matter.

“So, we will prepare transportation projects with local administrations. We will prepare the sustainable urban mobility plans,” he said.
Baydemir said that changes in a city’s infrastructure can make way for less water usage.

A decline of excess drinking water usage will protect the current water resources while saving electricity, used while distilling the water, he said.

Turkey’s Environmental and Urbanization Ministry and its relevant directorates have started to adjust regulations to actualize the provinces’ climate action plans, he conveyed.

“These [climate action] plans offer the necessary precautions, but what is important is what kind of work we will do in the field, in order to achieve these goals,” he said.

İlbank currently has a project which provides financial support to municipality’s sewage and infrastructure systems.

The SUKAP (Water, Sewage and Infrastructure Projects), kicked off in 2011, grants remittances to municipalities, which has a population under 25,000. The remittances cover 50 percent of all infrastructure projects. İlbank also issues long-term credits for the remaining 50 percent of expenses of the projects.

iller bankası,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

    Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

  2. Probe launched into death of former British military officer

    Probe launched into death of former British military officer

  3. FETÖ extradition to dominate Trump meeting's agenda, Erdoğan says before US visit

    FETÖ extradition to dominate Trump meeting's agenda, Erdoğan says before US visit

  4. Ankara vows to defend rights in Med Sea, slams EU sanctions decision

    Ankara vows to defend rights in Med Sea, slams EU sanctions decision

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct

Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct
Health spending sees 17.5% annual rise in 2018

Health spending sees 17.5% annual rise in 2018
Red meat output jumps in Q3

Red meat output jumps in Q3
Turkeys current account posts $2.5B surplus in September

Turkey's current account posts $2.5B surplus in September
Baghdad views Ankara as alternative for Basra oil exports: Iraqi Minister

Baghdad views Ankara as alternative for Basra oil exports: Iraqi Minister
Turkish machinery exports at nearly $15B in Jan-Oct

Turkish machinery exports at nearly $15B in Jan-Oct
WORLD Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Pneumonia claimed the lives of more than 800,000 children under the age of five last year, or one child every 39 seconds, according to the UN's children agency.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct

Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines served 63.1 million passengers in the January-October period this year, the company announces.

SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.