  • January 09 2020 14:50:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police

ISIL terrorists detained in December in Turkey's capital planned to target police officers providing security for the people during New Year's celebrations, according to security sources on Jan 9.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Turkish police detained six foreign nationals, who were allegedly planning attacks in Ankara around the time of New Year's celebrations on behalf of the ISIL terrorist organization. Four of them were later remanded into custody.

The testimonies of the defendants revealed the details of the planned terrorist attack, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to testimonies, they were planning to target police officers around the time of New Year's celebrations at busy places.

Their messages with seniors of the terrorist group also revealed that the defendants demanded weapons and supplies to make a bomb.

The police also found videos showing how to make a bomb and military training in phones and computers that belonged to the defendants.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

