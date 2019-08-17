Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

  • August 17 2019 16:26:04

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Newly promoted Yukatel Denizlispor shutout current champions of the Turkish Super Lig in the opening match of the new season Friday at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

A couple of bad breaks helped the upstart Denizlispor against Istanbul giants Galatasaray including a missed penalty kick by veteran midfielder Selçuk İnan.

At the end of the first half, Galatasaray's Brazilian defender Marcao was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving the champs to play the rest of the match a man down.

In the second half of the match, Yukatel Denizlispor's Recep Niyaz finally broke the deadlock with a goal in the 75th minute.

It was the first of the 2019-2020 Turkish Super Lig season. 

Colombian forward Hugo Rodallega added an insurance goal in stoppage time to secure the win.


