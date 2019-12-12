Demand in Germany for holiday trips to Turkey on rise: Association

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has returned to its former strength, the German Travel Association (DRV) said on Dec. 10, referring to strong German demand for holidays in Turkey.

The DRV pointed to the high demand in Germany for holiday trips to Turkey this summer.

The association said the turnover of travel agencies and online sales this summer rose 24 percent on year.

It also stressed that Turkey was the second destination after Spain, where the most number of reservations were made in the season.

An increase was also recorded in demand for trips to Turkey in the winter, it said.