Death toll rises to two in Spanish chemical plant blast

  • January 15 2020 10:58:00

Death toll rises to two in Spanish chemical plant blast

MADRID-Reuters
Death toll rises to two in Spanish chemical plant blast

Firefighters have found the body of a second victim following a massive explosion and fire at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain, they said on Jan. 15.

The explosion in Tarragona a day earlier left another eight injured, rescue officials said, and the fire continued to burn on Jan. 15.

While the blaze has been brought under control, local authorities said on Twitter they had yet to identify the second victim: "There is structural risk in the area and work is being done to stabilize the area and safely reach the victim."

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office said he was in touch with Catalan authorities and that Madrid was ready to "provide the necessary support due to this serious event, which has caused several injuries and substantial material damage."

The plant is operated by petrochemicals firm Industrias Quimicas del Oxido de Etileno (IQOXE), a producer of ethylene oxide, a highly flammable gas used to make, among other things, ethylene glycol used in computers and vehicles.

An employee of IQOXE, which is owned by Spain's CL Grupo Industrial SA, declined to comment when contacted by phone on Jan. 15.

The civil defense agency, which initially advised people nearby to stay indoors as a precaution, said air quality tests carried out on Jan. 15 had not shown any risk.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  2. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

  3. Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

  4. Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report

    Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report

  5. Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

    Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020
Recommended
Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce

Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce
Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo
Russian prime minister and govt resign after Putin speech

Russian prime minister and gov't resign after Putin speech
British ambassador to Iran returns to UK

British ambassador to Iran returns to UK
Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities

Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities
Rocket attack hits Iraq military base housing US forces

Rocket attack hits Iraq military base housing US forces
WORLD Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce

Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce

The Syrian regime’s warplanes struck several civilian settlements in the rebel-held Idlib, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 15.
ECONOMY AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkey’s national flag carrier, will be a global carrier by launching several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.
SPORTS Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.