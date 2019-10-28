Death toll in Iraq anti-gov't protests rises to 75

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency
The death toll in anti-government protests in Iraq rose to 75 after a protester died of his wounds in the southern city of Basra on Oct. 28, according to a local medical source.

Demonstrations have rocked Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces since Oct. 25 against government corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said more than 3,600 people have been injured in the protests.

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25 percent. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

