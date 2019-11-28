Death toll from Albania quake rises to 39

  • November 28 2019 12:57:38

Death toll from Albania quake rises to 39

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency
Death toll from Albania quake rises to 39

The death toll from Nov. 26's 6.4-magnitude earthquake in western Albania has risen to 39, said the country's Defense Ministry.

The number of casualties in Thumane, adjacent to the Adriatic coastal city of Durres, is now 39, said the Defense Ministry on Nov. 28.

According to the Health Ministry on Wednesday, some 658 people were injured, eight of them critically.

Some 2,150 people are taking shelter in 148 tents set up in villages around Thumane and Durres.

The earthquake hit at 3.54 a.m. local time (0254GMT) on Nov. 26 , with an epicenter 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the coast of Durres, at a depth of 38 km (23 mi).

The quake, which was felt throughout the region, caused communication problems and power cuts in Albania.

Hours later, at around 10.19 a.m. local time (0919GMT), a 5.4 earthquake hit Nevesinje in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 71 km (44 mi) south of the capital Sarajevo.

On Nov. 26 Turkey's state aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), delivered 500 food packages and 500 blankets to quake victims.

The aid was reportedly the first to arrive from any country since the quake.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row

    Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row

  2. Turkey wants to join EU, says presidential spokesperson

    Turkey wants to join EU, says presidential spokesperson

  3. The timing of Turkey’s blockage in NATO

    The timing of Turkey’s blockage in NATO

  4. Atlas Global suspends flights

    Atlas Global suspends flights

  5. Turkey's aid will never be forgotten: Albanian PM

    Turkey's aid will never be forgotten: Albanian PM
Recommended
Iraqi forces kill 28 protesters after Iranian consulate torched

Iraqi forces kill 28 protesters after Iranian consulate torched
Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing Ukraine aid

Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing Ukraine aid
China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong bills

China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong bills
Iran blames Baghdad for failing to protect Najaf consulate

Iran blames Baghdad for failing to protect Najaf consulate
Syrian regime blocks ongoing talks for 3rd day

Syrian regime blocks ongoing talks for 3rd day
Turkeys aid will never be forgotten: Albanian PM

Turkey's aid will never be forgotten: Albanian PM
WORLD Iraqi forces kill 28 protesters after Iranian consulate torched

Iraqi forces kill 28 protesters after Iranian consulate torched

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 28 protesters on Nov. 28 after demonstrators stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, in what could mark a turning point in the uprising against the Tehran-backed authorities.
ECONOMY Confidence in economy improves again in November

Confidence in economy improves again in November

Turkey’s economic confidence index climbed to 91.3 in November, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Başakşehir eyes victory to advance in Europa League

Başakşehir eyes victory to advance in Europa League

Başakşehir has climbed to the top of Group J in the Europa League and tonight faces AS Roma, which was 4-0 winner against the Turkish Süper Lig club in group opener.