Death toll from Albania quake rises to 39

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency

The death toll from Nov. 26's 6.4-magnitude earthquake in western Albania has risen to 39, said the country's Defense Ministry.

The number of casualties in Thumane, adjacent to the Adriatic coastal city of Durres, is now 39, said the Defense Ministry on Nov. 28.

According to the Health Ministry on Wednesday, some 658 people were injured, eight of them critically.

Some 2,150 people are taking shelter in 148 tents set up in villages around Thumane and Durres.

The earthquake hit at 3.54 a.m. local time (0254GMT) on Nov. 26 , with an epicenter 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the coast of Durres, at a depth of 38 km (23 mi).

The quake, which was felt throughout the region, caused communication problems and power cuts in Albania.

Hours later, at around 10.19 a.m. local time (0919GMT), a 5.4 earthquake hit Nevesinje in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 71 km (44 mi) south of the capital Sarajevo.

On Nov. 26 Turkey's state aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), delivered 500 food packages and 500 blankets to quake victims.

The aid was reportedly the first to arrive from any country since the quake.