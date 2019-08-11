Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Fenerbahçe signed Huddersfield Town's Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen, commonly known as Zanka, on Aug. 10.       

Fenerbahçe announced that they signed Zanka, 29, for 3-year contract with additional one-year extension option.     

The statement from the club said that they agreed with the English Championship club Huddersfield Town for the transfer and welcomed the defender.     

Zanka joined Huddersfield Town in July 2017 and scored three goals in 65 games for the English club.     

He also produced two goals in 23 appearances for Denmark national team since November 2008.   

