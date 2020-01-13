Current account posts $518 mln deficit in November

  • January 13 2020 11:25:29

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s current account balance saw a deficit of $518 million in November 2019, official figures revealed on Jan. 13.

The balance posted a $1 billion surplus in the same month of 2018, according to the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT).

The bank’s balance of payments figures showed the country's 12-month rolling surplus amounted to $2.7 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Jan. 10 showed that economists had estimated current account balance to post a deficit of $450 million in November.

The forecast of a group of 12 economists hovered between $250 million and $660 million.

"This development is mainly attributable to $1.1 billion deficit recorded in the goods item, against a surplus of $412 million observed in the same month of 2018," the bank said.

The CBRT data also showed Turkey's current account deficit -- excluding gold and energy -- posted a $3.65 billion surplus in November 2019, down $930 million in the same month last year.

Travel items, which constitute a major part of the services account, saw a net inflow of nearly $1.4 billion, increasing by $177 million year-on-year in November.

The country's new economic program, unveiled last September, forecast a current-account-surplus-to-GDP ratio of 0.1 percent for 2019.

