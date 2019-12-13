Cultural institute teaches Turkish tongue to thousands

  • December 13 2019 11:24:31

Cultural institute teaches Turkish tongue to thousands

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Cultural institute teaches Turkish tongue to thousands

This year an institute promoting Turkish culture taught the nation's tongue to more than 15,000 people.

The Yunus Emre Institute instructed 15,184 people in over 1,100 courses on how to speak Turkish in 2019, the institute said in a statement on Dec. 12.

Seref Ates, the group's head, said they hope to double the number of people who want to learn Turkish.

“We're just following the path forged by our president and using our country's soft power,” said Ates, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

As the group offers more and more cultural activities, he added, 2020 is set to be the year of Yunus Emre, named after a Sufi poet at the dawn of the Ottoman era.

“We aim to open more than 10 new cultural centers throughout the year, from America to Africa,” he stressed.

After being founded in 2009, the institute has taught Turkish to over 170,000 people in 58 cultural centers, 23 universities, and 194 schools in various regions of the world.

The institute has held a variety of activities, including Turkish film festivals, to promote Turkish cinema and Anatolian cuisine.

The Yunus Emre Institute and Archers Foundation also carried out the Kemankeş Project, which aims to promote traditional Turkish archery internationally and raise new athletes in 20 countries.

The institute now has over 50 cultural centers around the world offering artistic, social, and scholarly programs.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  2. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  3. Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

  4. Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

    Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

  5. Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya

    Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya
Recommended
Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport

Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport
Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says
US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties

Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties
WORLD Russia raises concern over latest missile test by US

Russia raises concern over latest missile test by US

Russia says US missile test proves Washington responsible for terminating INF Treaty

ECONOMY Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut

Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut

Business leaders have welcomed the Turkish Central Bank’s move to reduce its main policy rate by 200 basis points to 12 percent, expressing hopes that lenders would follow suit and slash their interest rates on loans.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win