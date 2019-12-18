Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's crude steel output was 30.9 million tons in January-November, a trade association said on Dec. 17.

Crude steel production in the country dropped 10.4 percent the first 11 months of 2019 on an annual basis, the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD) said.

Meanwhile, the production of crude steel fell 15 percent to 2.7 million tons year-on-year in November.

Turkey's steel exports were $12.7 billion in the January-November period and $993 million last month, according to the Turkish Exporters' Assembly data.

