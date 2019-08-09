Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

  • August 09 2019 15:55:00

Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

ANKARA
Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

Court-like judicial structures will be established at major airports where the Audio and Visual Information System (SEGBİS) will be used for trials, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül has said.

“We will establish court-like structures at major airports. With the SEGBİS system, we aim to have judicial services to be carried out at consulates and airports,” Gül said on Aug. 7 at the 11th Ambassadors Conference in capital Ankara.

This kind of practice will especially benefit the citizens in emergency situations, who will need to appear in courts to testify, right before they board a plane, the justice minister conveyed.

The citizens can be aggrieved because they cannot leave the country before they appear in court, Gül added.

“We are working on a system that will be integrated with courts, at the airports,” he said.

The new SEGBİS system that is to be established within the scope of Judicial Reform Strategy was prepared during the EU negotiation process.

“We will make this come to life, no matter how our relations with the EU will be. We will establish this judicial system, which our citizens deserve,” Gül underlined.

“The first thing that will be on parliament’s agenda, after the recess, will be to actualize the Judicial Reform Strategy,” he said.

The new regulations will also enable prosecutors to evaluate complaints thoroughly before dispatching police officers to addresses of suspects, the minister said. About 101,000 people so far have benefited from this right, he added.

“In the fight against FETÖ, some people were just smearing people. We made a regulation to prevent this. Now, the prosecutor will evaluate the complaints and police will not go directly to citizens’ houses,” he said.

Turkey, justice, Judicial Reform Strategy, Abdülhamit Gül, SEBGİS

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

    Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

  2. Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

    Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

    Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

  4. Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

    Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

  5. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan
Recommended
Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday

Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday
Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June

Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June
Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences
Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, worlds oldest temple

Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, world's oldest temple
Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut
Turkeys top diplomat awarded Japans top accolade

Turkey's top diplomat awarded Japan's top accolade
WORLD Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades met on Aug. 9 after a five-month break and agreed to meet again in September.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray has dominated Turkish football for most of the past decade, winning 14 of 24 domestic trophies in the last eight seasons.