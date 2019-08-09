Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

ANKARA

Court-like judicial structures will be established at major airports where the Audio and Visual Information System (SEGBİS) will be used for trials, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül has said.

“We will establish court-like structures at major airports. With the SEGBİS system, we aim to have judicial services to be carried out at consulates and airports,” Gül said on Aug. 7 at the 11th Ambassadors Conference in capital Ankara.

This kind of practice will especially benefit the citizens in emergency situations, who will need to appear in courts to testify, right before they board a plane, the justice minister conveyed.

The citizens can be aggrieved because they cannot leave the country before they appear in court, Gül added.

“We are working on a system that will be integrated with courts, at the airports,” he said.

The new SEGBİS system that is to be established within the scope of Judicial Reform Strategy was prepared during the EU negotiation process.

“We will make this come to life, no matter how our relations with the EU will be. We will establish this judicial system, which our citizens deserve,” Gül underlined.

“The first thing that will be on parliament’s agenda, after the recess, will be to actualize the Judicial Reform Strategy,” he said.

The new regulations will also enable prosecutors to evaluate complaints thoroughly before dispatching police officers to addresses of suspects, the minister said. About 101,000 people so far have benefited from this right, he added.

“In the fight against FETÖ, some people were just smearing people. We made a regulation to prevent this. Now, the prosecutor will evaluate the complaints and police will not go directly to citizens’ houses,” he said.