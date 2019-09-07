Countdown begins for TEKNOFEST Istanbul

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s aerospace and technology festival, TEKNOFEST Istanbul will be held on Sept. 17-22.

"The festival, which has become one of the leading aerospace events in the world hosting more than 550,000 visitors in its first year, is expected to attract more than 1 million visitors in 2019," Turkey’s industry and technology minister told Anadolu Agency.

Mustafa Varank emphasized the importance of qualified labour force for leaping forward in the global competition in aviation sector.

"We hope aviation and space to become a passion for generations to come owing to TEKNOFEST," Varank said.

He said technology competitions and aviation shows in 19 different categories will be held during the event.

"Technologies designed by young people will compete in areas such as flying cars, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned underwater systems, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles," the minister said.

The festival will sponsor fun activities in science and technology for all age groups including simulation exercises, team games, aviation activities, in addition to educationally fun activities for kids.

Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3), The TEKNOFEST Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival aims to showcase Turkey's rapid advance in technology and to promote technology advances as a national cause.

