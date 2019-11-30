'Convicted terrorist' behind London Bridge knife attack

  • November 30 2019 11:03:19

'Convicted terrorist' behind London Bridge knife attack

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Convicted terrorist behind London Bridge knife attack

A 28-year-old "convicted terrorist" was identified as the person behind the London Bridge knife attack that claimed two lives and injured three others, according to authorities on Nov. 30.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the identity of the male suspect, Usman Khan, who had been residing in the Staffordshire area.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on license and clearly, a key line of inquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack,” Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations Neil Basu said in a written statement.

Basu said the suspect "was shot by specialist armed officers," reiterating he died at the scene.

Various video footage on the Internet show the suspect wrestled to the ground by members by pedestrians before being shot dead by police.

Police is searching the address of the suspect who attended an event Friday called, "Learning Together," at Fishmonger's Hall.

"We believe that the attack began inside before he left the building and proceeded onto London Bridge, where he was detained and subsequently confronted and shot by armed officers," Basu said.

Basu said police is "not actively seeking anyone else in relation to the attack" during the early stages of the investigation, but noted authorities continue to make fast time enquiries to make sure no one else is involved in the attack.

He also confirmed that a man and a woman were tragically killed during the attack, while a man and two women were injured and remain hospitalized.

Basu urged the public to avoid the area as extensive cordons would remain in the place for some time and he asked the public to assist in the investigation by sharing information, images or footage of the incident.

The attack took place a short distance from Borough Market where a terrorist attack killed seven people and injured 48 others in June 2017. A van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and attackers stabbed victims in Borough Market. They wore fake suicide jackets.

The attack came a few weeks after the government lowered the nation's terror threat level.

