Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

  • October 03 2019 16:00:00

Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

ANKARA
Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans extended by local lenders increased by 1.1 percent on a weekly basis to hit 422 billion Turkish Liras (around $74 billion) in the week ending Sept. 27, data from the banking market watchdog BDDK showed on Oct. 3.

Housing loans grew 0.8 percent week-on-week to 187 billion liras, while personal finance loans exhibited a 1.3 percent rise to stand at 229.4 billion liras as of Sept. 27.

Car loans, however, declined by 0.1 percent to 5.8 billion liras, according to data.

The BDDK also reported that commercial and other loans provided by the local lenders declined 0.2 percent over the same period to nearly 2 trillion liras.

Loans extended to small and medium-sized companies inched down 0.1 percent to 607 billion liras.

The banking industry’s total loan volume reached 2.53 trillion liras as of Sept. 27, rising 0.1 percent on a weekly basis.

Non-performing loans (NPL) of the local banks rose by 0.8 percent to stand at 127.5 billion liras.

In the consumer loans segment, NPLs amounted 13.9 billion liras.

Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

    5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

  2. UK-based Turkish tour operators seek Ankara's support

    UK-based Turkish tour operators seek Ankara's support

  3. Turkey won't tolerate stalling over Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

    Turkey won't tolerate stalling over Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

  4. Turkey has right to protect itself from terror: Kremlin spokesperson

    Turkey has right to protect itself from terror: Kremlin spokesperson

  5. Turkey fines Facebook over data breach

    Turkey fines Facebook over data breach
Recommended
Turkey achieves major gains in economy: Minister

Turkey achieves major gains in economy: Minister
Turkish inflation drops to single digits after 26 months

Turkish inflation drops to single digits after 26 months
UK-based Turkish tour operators seek Ankaras support

UK-based Turkish tour operators seek Ankara's support
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program
Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit
Turkish exports hit $15.2B in September

Turkish exports hit $15.2B in September

WORLD Boris Johnson presents new Brexit plan to UK Parliament

Boris Johnson presents new Brexit plan to UK Parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought on Oct. 3 to build a coalition in the House of Commons to support his fresh Brexit approach even as European leaders offered a guarded welcome to the measure.
ECONOMY Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans extended by local lenders increased by 1.1 percent on a weekly basis to hit 422 billion Turkish Liras (around $74 billion) in the week ending Sept. 27, data from the banking market watchdog BDDK showed on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as the French champion beat Galatasaray 1-0 to move four points clear at the top of its Champions League group.