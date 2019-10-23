Consumer confidence up in October

  • October 23 2019 10:45:00

Consumer confidence up in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Consumer confidence up in October

Turkey's consumer confidence index stood at 57 in October on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Oct. 23.

The figure posted an increase of 2.1% in October, from 55.8 in September, the Turkish Statistical Authority (TÜİK) said.

"The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months period, which was 74 in September, increased by 1.1% and became 74.8 in October," cited the data.

As for general economic situation expectation index, it became 73.4, a 3.4 increase compared to the last month.

"The number of people unemployed expectation index (next 12 months period) which was 55.3 in September increased by 2.7% and became 56.8 in the month," TÜİK noted.

Also it said, the probability of saving index, which was 22.8 in September, increased by 0.2% and became 22.84 in October.

The index value is jointly calculated by TÜİK and the Central Bank through measurement of consumer tendencies.

The consumer confidence index is seen as a vital gauge of the overall health of the economy, indicating people's sentiments about spending their money, which in turn gives clues about economic vitality.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

    Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

  2. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  3. Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

    Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

  4. Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

    Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

  5. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts
Recommended
School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players
Turkish Treasury borrows $494M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $494M through auctions
Turkey to begin manufacturing aluminum engine blocks

Turkey to begin manufacturing aluminum engine blocks
Turkey receives over 92,000 trademark applications

Turkey receives over 92,000 trademark applications
THY weathers headwinds in tough year

THY weathers headwinds in tough year
Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey
WORLD 39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck in an industrial park in Thurrock, west England, British police says
ECONOMY School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

The first school break of the 2019-2020 education year, which will take place between Nov. 18-22, will boost tourism as there is high demand especially for tour packages, sector players have told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid defeats Turkish giants Galatasaray 1-0 in Group A match at Türk Telekom Stadium in UEFA Champions League