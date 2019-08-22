Consumer confidence recovers in August

  • August 22 2019 11:03:00

Consumer confidence recovers in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Consumer confidence in Turkey's economy improved on a monthly basis in August, according to the country's statistical institute on Aug. 22.

The consumer confidence index reached 58.3 in August, up 3.1% from last month, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The index value is jointly calculated by TÜİK and the Central Bank of Turkey through measurement of consumer tendencies.

TÜİK data showed that all sub-indices improved on a monthly basis in August.

The probability-of-saving index posted the highest rise, suggesting more people expected to save money. The sub-index jumped 13.1% to 22.7 this month.

The number of people unemployed expectation index, a gauge of sentiment about the health of the labor market, saw an improvement of 4.8% from last month to 58.3.

Attitudes over the general economic outlook rose 1.2% as it increased from 73.4 points to 74.3 points for August.

The financial expectations of the household index showed the softest rise with 1.1% to 77.8 during the same period.

The consumer confidence index is seen as a vital gauge of the overall health of the economy, indicating people's sentiments about spending their money, which in turn gives clues about economic vitality in the days to come.

Last year, the consumer confidence index hovered between 72.7 and 57.6 -- the highest value in July and the lowest in October.

Turkey, consumer confidence, economy

Turkey's external assets in June total $239.4B

Tourists' shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months
Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $122.9B
Central government gross debt stock at $217B
Turkish Treasury issues some $148M lease certificates
Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July
Pompeo speaks with Danish FM after Trump cancels visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Denmark's foreign minister on Aug. 22 and praised U.S.-Danish security cooperation, a day after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a visit to the Nordic country because it rebuffed his idea of buying Greenland.
Turkey's external assets in June total $239.4B

Turkey's external assets totaled $239.4 billion at the end of this June, the country's Central Bank (CBRT) reported on Aug. 22.    
Teen sensation Gauff eyes next act at US Open

From the throngs of young fans who idolize her, to the tennis experts desperately seeking the sport's "next big thing," there is no shortage of expectations on the shoulders of 15-year-old Cori "Coco" Gauff.