Construction halted after workers find ancient ruins

  • December 30 2019 16:40:18

KOCAELİ – Demirören News Agency
Construction works in the northwestern province of Kocaeli’s İzmit district have been stopped by the provincial museum directorate after the remains of an ancient wall were found.

The remains came to light when workers at a construction site in İzmit discovered the ancient artifacts and immediately notified the authorities.

After an examination on site, officials from the Museum Directorate of Kocaeli stopped the construction activities and sealed off the site.

Officials prepared a report, conveying that a structure dating back to the Byzantine period might be present in the underground of the construction site.

The Cultural Heritage Conservation Board is expected to issue its decision so that excavation works can commence.

Turkey,

