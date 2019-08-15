Colorful marine life of Turkey to be exhibited at UN

ISTANBUL

At the heart of the most recent geopolitical debate, the eastern Mediterranean Sea is also a hub of a vibrant marine life and biodiversity. To showcase that, Turkey’s Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) will be opening a photo exhibit at the U.N. headquarters in New York next week.

“Let’s Discover The Turkish Seas” photo exhibit will be opening during the week of Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction. The Turkish Foreign Ministry and Turkey’s Permanent Mission at the U.N. will be the patron of the exhibit.

Prof. Dr. Bayram Öztürk, the head of TÜDAV, stressed the need for sustainable fishing and Marine Protected Areas in the Mediterranean and Black seas.

“Turkey is the only country with coastlines on the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. The effects of climate change in both seas are dramatically visible in terms of pollution, overfishing and creation of different species. The future of these two seas depend on us. We, as Turkey, would like to share our experiences and protective measures with our friends at the U.N.,” Öztürk said.

The photo exhibit for now is only a small and symbolic sign of what Turkey aims to do in terms of collaboration and marine protection in the Mediterranean. TÜDAV aims to take the exhibit to London and Paris in the coming months. The exhibit will be located at the U.N. headquarters 1-B Neck Area by Vienna Cafe and will be open until Aug. 23.