CoE’s new head to pay a visit to Ankara for human rights plans

  • December 08 2019 14:58:26

ANKARA
Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejčinović Burić will pay a working visit to Ankara on Dec. 9 and will attend a project on the human rights action plan, the Strasbourg-based organization has said.

This will be the first visit to the Turkish capital by Buric who started her job as the new head of the council mid-September. The Croatian politician will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül on Dec. 9. “She will launch a project to support the implementation of Turkey’s human rights action plan,” the council said in a written statement.

A separate statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed that Buric will participate in the launching ceremony of the project on “Supporting the Implementation and Reporting on the Action Plan on Human Rights in Turkey” carried out by the Ministry of Justice.

“This visit will be an opportunity to discuss various aspects of the close relations and cooperation of our authorities with the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a founding member,” read the Turkish statement.

