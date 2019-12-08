Coat, hat found in search for missing hikers in Turkey

  • December 08 2019 11:41:34

Coat, hat found in search for missing hikers in Turkey

BURSA-Anadolu Agency
Coat, hat found in search for missing hikers in Turkey

As the search and rescue efforts continue for two Turkish hikers who went missing in western Turkey, the teams on Dec. 6 found a coat and a hat belonging one of them.

On seventh day of search and rescue mission in Bursa, the experts discovered that the coat and the hat found in a stream bed belonged to Efe Sarp, 37, after examining the security cameras which caught last sight of Sarp and his friend Mert Alpaslan, 31, before they went missing near the famous Mt. Uludağ peak last week.

The operations are focused on the region after the latest development.

On Dec. 1, Sarp and Alpaslan went missing in the evening due to heavy fog near Mt. Uludağ peak. Search efforts were initiated when the families of the hikers contacted the gendarmerie after losing contact with their sons.

The air-backed search is underway with nearly 270 rescuers, both from official and civilian rescue teams, and under coordination of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

MOST POPULAR

  1. No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

    No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

  2. Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke

    Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke

  4. Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

    Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

  5. EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say

    EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say
Recommended
CoE’s new head to pay a visit to Ankara for human rights plans

CoE’s new head to pay a visit to Ankara for human rights plans

Plain tobacco packing hit shelves in Turkey to curb smoking

Plain tobacco packing hit shelves in Turkey to curb smoking
Kanal Istanbul will protect Bosphorus from accidents, minister says

Kanal Istanbul will protect Bosphorus from accidents, minister says
No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM
Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan
Turkish maritime pact with Libya goes into effect

Turkish maritime pact with Libya goes into effect

WORLD FBI formally identifies Florida naval base shooter

FBI formally identifies Florida naval base shooter

'NAS Pensacola shooter is identified as Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani,' says FBI

ECONOMY Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman describes Aramco's final price as 'proudest day' of career

SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in womens world championship

Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in women's world championship

Turkish volleyball team VakıfBank beat Igor Gorgonzola from Italy 3-0 to win bronze medal in the 2019 Women's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championship on Dec. 8.