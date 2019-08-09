Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

  • August 09 2019 11:47:00

Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

BİTLİS
Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

Bitlis Valley Nature and Sports Club members have tagged the summit of Mount Nemrut, in the eastern province of Adıyaman.

Some 30 members of the sports club have climbed 2,800 meters to reach the peak of Mount Nemrut, which took about two days.

During their climb, the alpinists set camp at 2,250 meters near Nemrut Crater Lake and watched the sunrise.

The Nemrut Crater Lake is the second largest crater lake in the world.

After having breakfast at the summit, the climbers safely abseiled.

“The scenery was beautiful. We walked non-stop to reach the summit early morning. We want everybody to climb [Mount Nemrut],” Abidin Araboğa, the Bitlis representative of the club, told Anadolu Agency.

Araboğa also added that every week officials from the club bring teams of climbers to Mount Nemrut and other mountains in the region. The club plans to bring 50 climbers to the region, he added.

“We carry out works to promote the region. [People] should come and see the beauty of the nature,” he said.

A climber who reached the summit also urged people to experience this, saying the track is not very difficult.

“This is one of the most picturesque must-see locations of our country,” he said.

IN PHOTOS: Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut
Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

Turkey, Mount Nemrut, climber, Bitlis

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

    Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

  2. Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

    Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

    Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

  4. Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

    Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

  5. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan
Recommended
Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister
Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday

Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday
Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June

Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June
Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences
Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, worlds oldest temple

Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, world's oldest temple
Turkeys top diplomat awarded Japans top accolade

Turkey's top diplomat awarded Japan's top accolade
WORLD Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades met on Aug. 9 after a five-month break and agreed to meet again in September.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray has dominated Turkish football for most of the past decade, winning 14 of 24 domestic trophies in the last eight seasons.