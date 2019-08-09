Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

BİTLİS

Bitlis Valley Nature and Sports Club members have tagged the summit of Mount Nemrut, in the eastern province of Adıyaman.

Some 30 members of the sports club have climbed 2,800 meters to reach the peak of Mount Nemrut, which took about two days.

During their climb, the alpinists set camp at 2,250 meters near Nemrut Crater Lake and watched the sunrise.

The Nemrut Crater Lake is the second largest crater lake in the world.

After having breakfast at the summit, the climbers safely abseiled.

“The scenery was beautiful. We walked non-stop to reach the summit early morning. We want everybody to climb [Mount Nemrut],” Abidin Araboğa, the Bitlis representative of the club, told Anadolu Agency.

Araboğa also added that every week officials from the club bring teams of climbers to Mount Nemrut and other mountains in the region. The club plans to bring 50 climbers to the region, he added.

“We carry out works to promote the region. [People] should come and see the beauty of the nature,” he said.

A climber who reached the summit also urged people to experience this, saying the track is not very difficult.

“This is one of the most picturesque must-see locations of our country,” he said.