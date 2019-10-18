Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

  • October 18 2019 14:33:43

Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

Clash in safe zone between Turkish forces and YPG/PKK terrorists is out of the question, and disinformation, Turkish president said on Oct. 18.         

Turkish security forces will not withdraw from northern Syria as part of deal with the U.S., Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters.         

"Within the 120-hour process, YPG/PKK terrorist organization will withdraw from the region that we have designated as a safe zone," Erdoğan stressed.         

Turkey and the U.S. came to an agreement on Oct. 17 to pause Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.         

Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours in order to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned safe zone.         

On Oct. 17, Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 miles) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.         

Erdoğan added that the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is another phase of safe zone process.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

    Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

  2. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  3. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

  4. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  5. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op
Recommended
High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert
Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus peacekeeping

Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping
Civil council to take power in freed Tal Abyad: Syria

Civil council to take power in freed Tal Abyad: Syria
Over 34,000 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

Over 34,000 irregular migrants held in Istanbul
Turkey favorite destination for international students

'Turkey favorite destination for international students'
Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria

Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria
WORLD Thousands converge on Barcelona for fifth day of Catalan protests

Thousands converge on Barcelona for fifth day of Catalan protests

Hundreds of thousands of pro-independence supporters are expected to pour into Barcelona, as unions called for a general strike on the fifth day of protests
ECONOMY US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU goods, targeting wine and Airbus

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU goods, targeting wine and Airbus

The United States imposed tariffs on a record $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods on Oct. 18, despite threats of retaliation
SPORTS El Clasico postponed amid Catalan crisis

'El Clasico' postponed amid Catalan crisis

Oct. 26 'Clasico' between Barcelona and Real Madrid postponed over security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia