City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

  • October 13 2019 17:42:00

City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

TAL ABYAD - Anadolu Agency
City center of Syrias Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

The city center of Syria's Tal Abyad district has been cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists on Oct. 13 in Turkey's ongoing military operation.

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) has taken the control of the district.         

Tal Abyad is the second city center after Ras al Ayn which was taken control of within the scope of the ongoing Operation Peace Branch.         

So far, a total of two city centers, one town and 56 villages have been liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists.         

Anadolu Agency reporters in Turkey's border district of Akcakale in southeastern Sanliurfa province shot a footage in which SNA fighters can be seen cheering after taking control of the Tal Abyad city center.         

Early afternoon, SNA rebels fighting on the frontline made heavy gains in the western part of the district.         

SNA seized YPG/PKK's so-called Department of Public Affairs in the clashes.         

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.       

Ankara wants to clear east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria of the terrorist group PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.         

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

    Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

  2. US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

    US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

  3. Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

    Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

  4. Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

    Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

  5. Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

    Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy
Recommended
Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op
Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds

Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds
Turkey has lowest pre-primary school enrollment: Report

Turkey has lowest pre-primary school enrollment: Report
Istanbul’s Galata, Beyazıt towers to turn pink for breast cancer

Istanbul’s Galata, Beyazıt towers to turn pink for breast cancer
Kangal dogs compete in beauty pageant in Sivas

Kangal dogs compete in beauty pageant in Sivas
Turkey takes control of Syrias Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day
WORLD Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 12 he hoped the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, would “back up” fighting the Turkish military in northeastern Syria.
ECONOMY Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has a secure investment environment like other European countries, said the president of the European Economic Senate.
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.