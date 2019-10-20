Christian party quits Lebanon gov't amid mass protests

  • October 20 2019 10:18:34

Christian party quits Lebanon gov't amid mass protests

BEIRUT
Christian party quits Lebanon govt amid mass protests

A Maronite Christian party has quit the Lebanese government amid mass protests against plans by the coalition cabinet for tax increases.

In a televised speech late on Oct. 19, Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, said his four ministers were resigning from the government.

"The current government is unable to take the necessary steps to save the country," Geagea said.

He said his party has asked his ministers to resign, going on to call for drawing up a new government.

Thousands took to the streets on Oct. 19 for the third day to protest government plans to impose fees on calls over Whatsapp and similar applications.

Lebanon has one of the world's highest debt burdens at $86.2 billion in the first quarter of this year. This accompanied by high youth unemployment that has brought people on the edge.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has blamed his partners in government for obstructing economic reforms that could resolve the crisis and gave them a 72-hour deadline to stop blocking him, otherwise hinting he may resign.

On Oct. 19, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his group was against the government's resignation.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

    Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan, Trump discuss Syria safe zone

    Erdoğan, Trump discuss Syria safe zone

  3. YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

    YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

  4. Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

    Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

  5. Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia

    Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia
Recommended
Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York

Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York
Chinas next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021

China's next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021
All US troops withdrawing from Syria expected to go to Iraq: Pentagon chief

All US troops withdrawing from Syria expected to go to Iraq: Pentagon chief
UK: Johnson sends unsigned extension letter to EU

UK: Johnson sends 'unsigned' extension letter to EU 
15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

Chile President Pinera declares emergency as capital rocked by riots

Chile President Pinera declares emergency as capital rocked by riots
WORLD Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York

Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York

Bernie Sanders returns to the campaign trail in New York City three weeks after suffering a heart attack,
ECONOMY Qantas hails historic moment after Dreamliner completes 19-hour non-stop flight

Qantas hails 'historic' moment after Dreamliner completes 19-hour non-stop flight

Qantas plane lands after record New York-to-Sydney flight carrying 50 passengers and crew, plus a ‘comfortable’ 70 minutes of fuel
SPORTS French runner captures Cappadocia crown

French runner captures Cappadocia crown

French runner Yannick Noel brakes ribbon in Turkey's Salomon Cappadocia Ultra Trail on Oct. 19.