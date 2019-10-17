Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds 'one China'

  • October 17 2019 10:38:52

Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds 'one China'

SHANGHAI-Reuters
Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds one China

Christian Dior SE became the latest company to face a backlash in China over political sensitivities, after making a presentation at a university that included a map of the country that excluded Taiwan.

French luxury brand Christian Dior apologized on Oct. 17 and said it supported China’s territorial sovereignty after it was criticized for using a map of China that excluded Taiwan in a presentation.

A staff member at the university’s careers office told that Dior had held a recruitment event on Oct. 15 and there had been an issue with the maps it had shown. Dior, which is part of luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA), said in a post on its Weibo account that it had started to “seriously investigate” the incident.

“Dior first extends our deep apologies for the incorrect statement and misrepresentation made by a Dior staff member at a campus presentation,” the company said, without providing more details about the event.

“Dior always respects and upholds the 'one China' principle, strictly safeguards China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and treasures the feelings of the Chinese people,” it said, adding that it would take precautions to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Dior is the latest firm to become involved in political issues involving China, which has been more assertive in its territorial claims and how it expects foreign companies doing business in China to describe them.

Fashion labels such as Givenchy, Coach and Versace are among companies that have issued similar apologies in recent months.

The topic “Dior statement” was among the most viewed on Weibo on Oct. 17 with about 100 million views.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

  3. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  4. Time to be realistic in Syria policy

    Time to be realistic in Syria policy

  5. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat
Recommended
UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification
Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible

Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible
Sudan declares permanent ceasefire as peace talks hit snag

Sudan declares 'permanent ceasefire' as peace talks hit snag
Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop
Law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

Law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal
Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case

Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case
WORLD UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

Britain and the European Union said on Oct. 17 that they have struck an outline Brexit deal after days of intense see-saw negotiations - though it must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments.
ECONOMY 2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

A draft budget for 2020 has been prepared in line with the 5 percent economic growth and 8.5 percent inflation targets set out in the government’s New Economy Program, Naci Ağbal, the head of the Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.