Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds 'one China'

SHANGHAI-Reuters

Christian Dior SE became the latest company to face a backlash in China over political sensitivities, after making a presentation at a university that included a map of the country that excluded Taiwan.



French luxury brand Christian Dior apologized on Oct. 17 and said it supported China’s territorial sovereignty after it was criticized for using a map of China that excluded Taiwan in a presentation.



A staff member at the university’s careers office told that Dior had held a recruitment event on Oct. 15 and there had been an issue with the maps it had shown. Dior, which is part of luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA), said in a post on its Weibo account that it had started to “seriously investigate” the incident.



“Dior first extends our deep apologies for the incorrect statement and misrepresentation made by a Dior staff member at a campus presentation,” the company said, without providing more details about the event.



“Dior always respects and upholds the 'one China' principle, strictly safeguards China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and treasures the feelings of the Chinese people,” it said, adding that it would take precautions to prevent similar incidents from happening.



Dior is the latest firm to become involved in political issues involving China, which has been more assertive in its territorial claims and how it expects foreign companies doing business in China to describe them.



Fashion labels such as Givenchy, Coach and Versace are among companies that have issued similar apologies in recent months.



The topic “Dior statement” was among the most viewed on Weibo on Oct. 17 with about 100 million views.