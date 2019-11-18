CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

  • November 18 2019 16:36:03

CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

ANKARA
CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) spokesperson on Nov. 18 slammed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on Scandinavian countries going bankrupt because of early retirement, saying that the economic conditions in the said countries are better.

“[Erdoğan] said that Scandinavian countries went bankrupt because of early retirement. Those countries’ citizens earn five or nine times more than our citizens,” Faik Öztrak said.

The spokesperson’s remarks came during a press conference after the CHP’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

Öztrak said that if a country’s social security raises alarms, the fundamental reason is unemployment.

“In those countries, there is no such thing as unemployment,” Öztrak said, referring to Scandinavian countries.

He also conveyed that over 1.2 million college graduates are unemployed in Turkey.

“About 4 million young people, aged between 20-29, stay at home and depend on their parents for a living,” he said.

Öztrak also said that unemployment “does not only widen the retirement gap, but also causes lower levels of growth.”

Turkey ranks 79th in the world happiness index, Öztrak said. He added that the Scandinavian countries rank much higher than Turkey.

“This [ruling party] spent $40 billion for Syrian asylum seekers. Then, it should find the [financial] resources for those who cannot retire,” he said.

“If you cannot find this resource, then you should be silent,” he added.

In a ceremony on Nov. 16, President Erdoğan said that many Scandinavian countries went bankrupt because they followed a social security policy on early retirement.

“Why early retirement? Let them retire at the proper time and get pension in a much better way. When they retire early, they will not get their ideal pensions and will contribute to unemployment by looking for a second job,” he had said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

    Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

  2. CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

    CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

  3. Turkey to reopen consulate in Mosul, Basra

    Turkey to reopen consulate in Mosul, Basra

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey top nation in helping refugees, least developed countries

    Erdoğan says Turkey top nation in helping refugees, least developed countries

  5. Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus

    Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus
Recommended
CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland

PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland
Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report

Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report
Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall
Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP

Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP
First package of judicial reforms published in official gazette

First package of judicial reforms published in official gazette
WORLD Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a parachuting drill of military sharpshooters and vowed to build an "invincible army,'' displaying more defiance even as the United States and South Korea called off their own exercises to create space for nuclear diplomacy.
ECONOMY Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Turkey saw 142,810 house sales in October with an annual drop of 2.5 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Nov. 18.
SPORTS Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has called drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to a clear-the-air meeting after their collision wrecked the team's hopes at the Brazilian Grand Prix.  