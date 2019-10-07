CHP leader sets new goals for his party

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu set goals for his party to get prepared for the next parliament and presidential elections.

“We have completed the first stage of the elections. We achieved the results of working together and making a common voice. Now it’s time for the second stage. We will work together in the second stage. There will be parliament and presidential elections,” he said addressing at the CHP party camp in the Black Sea province of Bolu.

The CHP already started its preparations for the second stage, even the next day of local elections, Kılıçdaroğlu said noting that lawmakers had worked in 24 provinces.

Elaborating on the outcome of the study, Kılıçdaroğlu said: “The first one is; the economic crisis is deeply felt in all provinces. Farmers are miserable in places where agriculture is predominant. They say many companies went bankrupt. Unemployment reflected as the main problem.”

“I will meet one-on-one with the opinion leaders in those provinces. We do not surrender to the pessimistic picture,” he noted, adding that the CHP will be able to communicate with several segments of the Turkish society.

Kılıçdaroğlu accused the government of not being able to handle the economy of the countries despite being in power for 17 years.

“At the end of 17 years why we are experiencing an economic crisis. If you govern the state according to loyalty rather than merit, then a different state structure emerges. We call it the party-state,” he said.

The CHP leader also urged the government for having a dialogue with the Syrian regime.

“If you are defending the territorial integrity of Syria, if you want the civil war to end, you will talk to the Damascus administration,” he said.

