CHP leader praises veto on thermal plants, slams AKP deputies

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Dec. 3 hailed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s veto on a law delaying the installation of filters on thermal power plants while slamming the ruling party’s lawmakers who passed the motion.

“A bag law came to the parliament, regarding regulations on thermal plants. [CHP deputies] objected to it, saying the problem should be solved with flues. They did not listen and postpone it for two and a half years. Then, Erdoğan vetoed this,” Kılıçdaorğlu said.

The CHP chief’s remarks came during a speech at the parliamentary group meeting of his party.

“We are happy that [Erdoğan] vetoed. We thank him for this,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu also slammed the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers who firstly approved the motion yet praised Erdoğan’s veto. He accused the AKP deputies of “abruptly” changing sides.

“How are those who approved first then applauding? These are the ones who rented their minds to the presidential palace,” he said.

“It is a fundamental rule that a lawmaker freely expresses one’s will in the parliament,” he added.

The CHP deputies gave justifications of their objection by talking about the damages that will be caused by the postponements of filter installations, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“We do not want deputies that are rented by the palace,” he added, referring to AKP lawmakers.

Kılıçdaroğlu also slammed the imprisonment of Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying he is serving jail time over “unjust and unlawful” grounds.

“Justice is not only available for us. It is available for those who think differently. I need to object to the unfairness my rival political parties are being subjected to,” he said.

The CHP leader also offered his condolences to Demirtaş, who was hospitalized due to health conditions.

Demirtaş’s sister and one of his lawyers has said that he was not taken to the hospital despite losing consciousness on Nov. 26 after experiencing chest pains and trouble in breathing.

He was taken to the hospital on Dec. 2.

Ankara accuses the HDP of having links to the outlawed PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.