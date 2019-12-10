CHP leader criticizes overspending in government budget

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu criticized a nearly 7 percent increase of overspending in the budget allowance for government spending agreed in parliament for the 2018 budget.

The executive body of the state ignored the agreed budget by t parliament and made too much expenditure, Kılıçdaroğlu said, speaking at budget discussions in parliament on late Dec. 9.

“If there is an additional need over the budget, there will be borrowing. Over-allowance spending may not exceed 2 percent. How many has been exceeded? 7 percent,” he said and urged the lawmakers to question the overspending of the budget they allowed for the executive body.

Recalling that the chamber of accounts is up to parliament and inspects the spending on behalf of parliament, Kılıçdaroğlu said that in its 2018 report the body determined exactly 63,295,717,486 liras of overspending compared to the identified allocation.

The constitution restricts the overspending of budgets by public administrations, but the government violates that principle, he said.

“Why has the will of parliament been thrown into the bin?” he asked.

Kılıçdaroğlu also drew attention to the economic situation in Turkey.

“Some 2.13 million people in Turkey are getting paid below the minimum wage. Some 847,643 people receive pensions for widows and orphans under 1,000 liras, the CHP leader said.

On Dec. 9, Turkish lawmakers began 12 days of debates over the 2020 budget.

Under the 2020 budget, Turkey has earmarked 88.5 billion liras ($15 billion) for public investment in the transportation, industry, health, and education sectors.

Budget expenditures were projected at 1.095 trillion liras ($0.19 trillion). Also, non-interest expenses will round up at 956.5 billion liras ($163.14 billion).

Budget revenues were projected at 956.6 billion liras ($162 billion) and tax revenues at 784.6 billion liras ($133 billion). The budget deficit was predicted at 138.9 billion liras (nearly $23 billion) for next year.

With the 2020 budget, the government has raised agricultural spending more than last year’s 33.4 billion liras (nearly $5.67 billion). Also, 22 billion liras ($3.7 billion) have been allocated for agriculture support programs.

Meanwhile, real sector support will continue into the next year with an allocation of 44.5 billion liras ($7.56 billion).



A total of 188.6 billion ($32 billion) Liras will be designated for spending in the health sector.

The health sector has remained a top priority for the government, with its budget share rising from 11.3 percent in 2002 to 17.2 percent in 2020.

Also, the government has set a revenue target of 10 billion liras ($1.71 billion) from privatization in 2020.