CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  • November 19 2019 16:28:27

CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

ANKARA
CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of not returning a letter by U.S. President Donald Trump severely.

“A letter came to Erdoğan. A heavy letter came from Trump that our history would not accept. The one, who has to maintain honor and glory of Turkey failed to do so,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing his party members at the parliament.

“We said ‘return the letter exactly’; he did not. He didn’t even say the letter wasn’t right. He said,’I’d present the letter to Trump,’” the CHP leader said, referring to a recent meeting between Erdoğan and Trump in Washington where the Turkish president said he presented the letter back to his American counterpart.

He questioned what Turkey has achieved from the meeting in the U.S. “Have you gone to make negotiation for S-400s? Trump says they would work with the YPG; he [Erdoğan] does not object,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Recalling that the U.S. did not extradite Fetullah Gülen, who Ankara blames for masterminding a failed coup attempt in July 15, 2016, Kılıçdaroğlu asked why Ankara does not request extradition of Reza Zarrab who was arrested in the U.S. in 2016 over evading sanctions on Iran. Zarrab had become the U.S. prosecution’s top witness in the trial.

“He cannot ask extradition of Reza Zarrab. Zarrab was distributing bribes,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized Erdoğan for not objecting to Trump’s question after their meeting on the issue of providing Turkish citizenship to nearly 4 million Syrian refugees.

The CHP leader said his party wants to send all these refugees back to their country.

“I don’t believe you’re a person who defends the interests of the country. You’re the representative of world powers in Turkey. What have you been doing in the Middle East swamp?” he asked.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

    Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

  2. CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

    CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  3. British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

    British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

  4. CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

    CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

  5. Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

    Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages
Recommended
CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement
CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland

PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland
Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report

Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report
Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall
Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP

Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP
WORLD British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

The former British military officer who was found dead in front of his house in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district was not actually the founder of the White Helmets group, an executive of the group officially known as the Syria Civil Defense has said.
ECONOMY Pegasus serves 25 mln passengers

Pegasus serves 25 mln passengers

Pegasus Airlines, Turkey’s leading low-budget carrier, has reported that it served a total of 25.1 million passengers in January-October.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Frances ASVEL

Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes will take on France's ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on Nov. 19 in the ninth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.