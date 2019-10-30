CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution

  • October 30 2019 15:43:00

CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution

ANKARA
CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has criticized the U.S. House of Representatives’ recent resolution on the events of 1915 and a sanctions bill, saying doing such things out of “vengeance” is wrong.

“Now a bill on the so-called Armenian genocide is on the agenda. Every country has bitter events in its past. But history concerns historians, not politicians. If you bring up past historic events today and turn this into avenging, it will not be right,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Oct. 30.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s remarks came during a speech at the parliamentary group meeting of CHP in the capital Ankara.

The CHP leader also suggested that Turkish and Armenian historians should gather and discuss the events of 1915 for assessment.

“Let us all get together and look into archives. But if you take this, too, saying, ‘I am the hegemon power, I will take revenge,’ it will not be right,” he said.

“We never accept or approve this,” he added.

Turkey is facing “a serious dead end,” according to Kılıçdaroğlu.

“We have no problem with the American public, but we do not approve of the approach politicians have embodied in the House of Representatives,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also underlined that if such a bill passes the Senate, Turkish-American relations will tie itself up in knots.

“No embargo to be imposed on Turkey would yield results,” the CHP head said.

“The embargo will be rejected by everyone. We had rejected it when it was imposed after the Cyprus Peace Operation,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu was referring to the U.S. embargo imposed after Ankara intervened in Cyprus following its annexation by Greece.

Turkey earlier on Oct. 30 summoned the U.S. ambassador in Ankara after the House of Representatives -- Congress’ lower house -- passed a resolution to recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide.”

U.S. lawmakers also passed a bill seeking to impose sanctions on Turkey over its Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, an operation meant to clear the region of terrorist elements and pave the way for Syrian refugees in Turkey to resettle there.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  3. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge
Recommended
US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu
Russia announces full implementation of Syria deal

Russia announces 'full implementation' of Syria deal

Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria
US stance on YPG leader could be ‘detrimental’ to Turkey-US ties: Altun

US stance on YPG leader could be ‘detrimental’ to Turkey-US ties: Altun
Turkish, US presidential aides talk ties, Syria

Turkish, US presidential aides talk ties, Syria
Principled anti-terror approach must continue, says ruling party

Principled anti-terror approach must continue, says ruling party
WORLD Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asks Prime Minister Saad Hariri to continue as a caretaker premier, until a new government is formed.

ECONOMY Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Turkey’s oil imports increased by 12 percent from a year ago to climb to 4.2 million tons in August, a report by EPDK shows
SPORTS NBA: Davis historic double-double leads Lakers to win

NBA: Davis' historic double-double leads Lakers to win

Los Angeles Lakers defeats Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Oct. 29 to gain their third win of the season