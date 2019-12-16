China's premier says HK bill turmoil damaged whole society

  • December 16 2019 10:30:40

China's premier says HK bill turmoil damaged whole society

BEIJING-The Associated Press
Chinas premier says HK bill turmoil damaged whole society

Turmoil over amendments to extradition legislation has damaged Hong Kong society on all fronts, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Dec. 16 during a meeting with semiautonomous territory's leader.

Carrie Lam is in Beijing for talks with Li and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's her first visit to Beijing since pro-democracy candidates swept local Hong Kong elections last month in a rebuke of how Lam has handled months of fiery anti-government protests.

"In the past year, our politics, economy and society have really faced big problems," Lam said at her meeting with Li, who reiterated the central government's support for her administration.

The mass demonstrations began in June in response to proposed legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be tried for crimes in mainland China. While Lam has since withdrawn the bill, protesters have continued calling for broader democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into accusations of police brutality.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a framework that promised the city more democratic freedoms than are allowed on the mainland.

Some protesters have increasingly resorted to violence. A lull in clashes ended on Dec. 15 evening when protesters threw bricks at police officers, who in turn fired tear gas. According to the authorities, the rioters also set fires, blocked roads and smashed traffic lights with hammers.

Video footage showed truncheon-wielding riot officers squirting pepper spray directly at a photographer in a group of journalists and ganging up to beat and manhandle him. An online media site, Mad Dog Daily, said its photographer was beaten and detained, but couldn't confirm he was the same one being beaten in the video.

That violence and scattered confrontations in shopping malls earlier on Dec. 15, where police also squirted pepper spray and made several arrests, ended what had been a break of a couple of weeks in conflicts between police and protesters.

Protesters in Hong Kong said they don't expect Beijing leaders to ditch Lam in the foreseeable future because that would be an embarrassment for them and hand too large of a victory to the protest movement.

"If they did change, let her step down, then that means that it's a loss in the battle,'' protester Fong Lee, a social worker, said at a rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. "The Communist Party wouldn't do that.''

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey deploys unmanned aerial vehicles to Turkish Cyprus

    Turkey deploys unmanned aerial vehicles to Turkish Cyprus

  2. Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases 'if necessary'

    Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases 'if necessary'

  3. Spain extends Patriot deployment since NATO ally’s security is crucial: Ambassador

    Spain extends Patriot deployment since NATO ally’s security is crucial: Ambassador

  4. Canal Istanbul mega project to free Bosphorus, says minister

    Canal Istanbul mega project to free Bosphorus, says minister

  5. Turkey is going nuclear by 2023: Will it succeed?

    Turkey is going nuclear by 2023: Will it succeed?
Recommended
First Global Refugee Forum to kick off in Switzerland

First Global Refugee Forum to kick off in Switzerland
First Turkish military drone lands in Northern Cyprus

First Turkish military drone lands in Northern Cyprus

US says it wont accept North Korea-set nuclear deadline

US says it won't accept North Korea-set nuclear deadline
Student protests against Indias citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses
Libya closes Egypt embassy citing security reasons

Libya closes Egypt embassy citing 'security' reasons

Religion becoming political tool in right wing populist Europe

Religion 'becoming political tool in right wing populist Europe'
WORLD First Global Refugee Forum to kick off in Switzerland

First Global Refugee Forum to kick off in Switzerland

The first Global Refugee Forum, co-convened by Turkey, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Germany, and Pakistan, will start on Dec. 16 in Geneva.
ECONOMY Total turnover jumps 9 percent in October

Total turnover jumps 9 percent in October

Turkey's economy saw an annual rise in total turnover in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Dec. 16.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe twice in one week

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe twice in one week

After EuroLeague victory over Fenerbahce, Anadolu Efes defeat Yellow Canaries once again in Istanbul