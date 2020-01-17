China registers lowest economic growth in 29 years

  • January 17 2020 13:39:28

China registers lowest economic growth in 29 years

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
China registers lowest economic growth in 29 years

China's economy grew 6.1 percent in 2019 registering the lowest growth in the last 29 years, according to official data revealed on Jan. 17.

China's National Bureau of Statistics released figures for last year saying the government's annual target was 6 to 6.5 percent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The figure showed the country faced slowdown from 2018 when it registered a growth of 6.8 percent.

The new data was released two days after China signed a trade deal with U.S. after months-long trade war over tariffs.

This is the lowest growth rate since 1990 when the country witnessed political turmoil which led to downwards economic growth to 3.9 percent.

The bureau said that gross domestic product (GDP) of China totaled 99.09 trillion yuan ($14.38 trillion) last year. The services sector of the country accounted for more than half of the total GDP.

It added that retail sales of consumer goods rose 8 percent in 2019.

Statistics also revealed that China's population has surpassed 1.4 billion by the end of 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  2. Haftar seeks support in Greece

    Haftar seeks support in Greece

  3. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  4. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  5. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Recommended
Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November
Renewable tenders call set for February

Renewable tenders call set for February
European bank to step up financing in Turkey

European bank to step up financing in Turkey
Turkish industrial production overtakes 23 EU countries in November

Turkish industrial production overtakes 23 EU countries in November

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps
WORLD Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

The Syrian regime and Iran-backed terror groups on Jan. 17 launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province which was designated as a de-escalation zone.
ECONOMY Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November

The residential price index increased by 7.2 percent in November 2019 from the same month of the previous year, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17.
SPORTS Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

A bomb went off inside a car belonging to a Greek Cypriot referee on Jan. 17, just two days after the Greek Cyprus Football Association was notified of possible match-fixing.