China kicks off work on 6G communication technology

  • November 07 2019 16:01:32

China kicks off work on 6G communication technology

BEIJING-Anadolu Agency
China kicks off work on 6G communication technology

China has launched research and development work for 6G mobile networks, having only just rolled out 5G, said the country's Science and Technology Ministry.

Officials from relevant ministries gathered in the capital Beijing to discuss 6G communication technology, according to a ministry statement on Nov. 6.

Beijing established a team of 37 telecommunication experts from universities, research institutes and enterprises to lay out the technical features of 6G.

The team was tasked to prove the scientific feasibility of next-generation mobile internet connection.

Wang Xi, the vice science and technology minister, said 6G is currently at the initial stage.

Xi stressed that his country must attach "great importance" to the technology.

On Nov. 1, Chinese three state-backed operators launched 5G next-generation wireless services, which can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G.

The initial 5G services will be available in about 50 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

MOST POPULAR

  1. China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

  2. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

  3. Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

    Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

  4. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans
EU Council raises Turkeys GDP growth forecast for 2019

EU Council raises Turkey's GDP growth forecast for 2019
Domestic tourism spending on rise in Q2

Domestic tourism spending on rise in Q2
Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits

Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits
Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike

Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike
Cuba attracts $1.7 billion in foreign investment despite US sanctions

Cuba attracts $1.7 billion in foreign investment despite US sanctions
WORLD China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

In a step towards a trade deal, Beijing announced that China and the U.S. agreed to remove additional tariffs on their goods, local media reports

ECONOMY Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Turkey has completed the infrastructure of financing model that will help low-income groups to buy homes at favorable terms, minister said.
SPORTS Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.