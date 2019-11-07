China kicks off work on 6G communication technology

BEIJING-Anadolu Agency

China has launched research and development work for 6G mobile networks, having only just rolled out 5G, said the country's Science and Technology Ministry.

Officials from relevant ministries gathered in the capital Beijing to discuss 6G communication technology, according to a ministry statement on Nov. 6.

Beijing established a team of 37 telecommunication experts from universities, research institutes and enterprises to lay out the technical features of 6G.

The team was tasked to prove the scientific feasibility of next-generation mobile internet connection.

Wang Xi, the vice science and technology minister, said 6G is currently at the initial stage.

Xi stressed that his country must attach "great importance" to the technology.

On Nov. 1, Chinese three state-backed operators launched 5G next-generation wireless services, which can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G.

The initial 5G services will be available in about 50 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.