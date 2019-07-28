Child's body found in flood-hit northwest Turkey

  July 28 2019

DÜZCE – Anadolu Agency
A child's body was found on July 29 in Turkey's flood-hit northwestern province of Düzce amid search and rescue efforts for two missing children, a rescue official said.

The body was found near Uğurlu village of Akçakoca district, the official said.

Efforts continue for recovery of the child's body while search and rescue efforts are underway for the other missing child, it added.

A total of 232 people have so far been rescued in the Cumayeri and Akçakoca districts, according to the provincial governorate.

Some 135 people were also given shelter, it added.

Search operations are focusing along the 21-kilometer (13-mile) riverbank, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on July 19.

"All residents trapped in villages were rescued by helicopter. We have reached almost every area to provide food and shelter," Soylu said.

Cumayeri and Akçakoca were hit by heavy rainfall that triggered landslides and disrupted road traffic.

Düzce, flash floods, search and rescue

