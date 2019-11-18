Champions of Tango come to Zorlu PSM

A taste of Argentina and Uruguay will come to Zorlu PSM. The Tango Lovers troupe, multiple times awarded “Best Show of the Year” and “Best International Production,” will present its new production “I am Tango” on Nov. 23 and 24.

With an ensemble of 24 world-renowned professionals, World Tango Dance Champions, singers and acclaimed music prodigies, “I am Tango” is an almost two-hour distinctive perspective of tango that stages its artistic evolution over time. The genre is represented by a central character named “Tango,” who questions his essence represented by the bandoneon about the fusion of the tango genre with classical dance, jazz, folklore and contemporary dance.

The character transits through different ages and cultures evolving with the passing of the years while maintaining the essence of the music that made its mark all over the world.

The show starts with iconic pieces of Tango mixed in a potpourri of songs masterfully danced by Tango Lovers troupe and performed by the Tango Lovers orchestra showing in six minutes a flash evolution from the traditional to the contemporary tango.

“I am Tango” by Tango Lovers generates the appropriate creative setting through music, dance, fashion styles, lighting and multimedia to engage senses to the world of tango, from the golden years to contemporary times.

The show will be on stage on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. and on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at Turkcell Stage.

