CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

  • January 29 2020 16:42:33

CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL
CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

Runways and other facilities at the mega Istanbul Airport are designed to serve passengers and airplanes at best performance, Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of İGA, which operated the city’s new airport, has said in an interview.

Samsunlu dismissed suggestions that wind in the area where the airport is located, may cause problems.

“Winds there are northerly winds. That is why some 85 percent of airplanes approach the airport from the Marmara Sea direction with noses facing the Black Sea,” Samsunlu explained in response to claims that planes coming from the Black Sea direction were having problems landing.

The globally set standard is that runways at an airport should have at least 95 percent capacity, he noted.

“We meet this global criterion. The runway capacity at Istanbul Airport is around 97-98 percent. Otherwise, international airlines would not use the airport,” Samsunlu said.

The CEO underlined that the airport is serving travelers from 126 countries, whereas in France the corresponding figure is 90.

The taxiing time at Istanbul Airport is some 4-5 minutes longer than that of Atatürk Airport, he said.

“This is normal. Because Istanbul Airport is a big airport. However, the taxiing time will decline when the new runway is completed.”

Samsunlu also noted that Istanbul Airport is expected to serve around 75 million passengers this year.

According to the company’s executive, 52.5 million travelers used Istanbul Airport in a nine-month period in 2019.

“We will serve more than 100 million passengers in five years,” he said.

Istanbul Airport took over air traffic from Atatürk Airport on April 6, 2019.

He separately said six more airlines will start using Istanbul Airport this year, after 11 in 2019.

Samsunlu said the airport will contribute $40 billion to the economy when all phases are completed.

With a full capacity of 200 million passengers annually after the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028, Istanbul Airport is set to become a global aviation hub hosting more than 100 airlines and flights to over 300 destinations around the world.

İstanbul Airport, Kadir Samsunlu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

    Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

  2. Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

  3. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

  4. Turkey evacuates citizens from China’s Wuhan amid virus outbreak

    Turkey evacuates citizens from China’s Wuhan amid virus outbreak

  5. Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points

    Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points
Recommended
Economic confidence index goes up in January

Economic confidence index goes up in January
Energy watchdog predicts 52.02 bcm gas consumption in 2020

Energy watchdog predicts 52.02 bcm gas consumption in 2020
Treasury borrows over $670 mln through auction

Treasury borrows over $670 mln through auction
Turkeys share in global FDI may double: Official

Turkey's share in global FDI may double: Official
Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region
Turkey ‘has potential to attract over 75 mln tourists’

Turkey ‘has potential to attract over 75 mln tourists’
WORLD Trumps Mideast peace plan: Key points

Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points

The Mideast peace plan announced by President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 supports the Israeli position on nearly all of the most contentious issues in the decades-old conflict.
ECONOMY CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

Runways and other facilities at the mega Istanbul Airport are designed to serve passengers and airplanes at best performance, Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of İGA, which operated the city’s new airport, has said in an interview.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.