Centuries-old olive tree moves to city center in Edremit

BALIKESİR - Demirören News Agency

A 1,000-year-old olive tree has been moved from the coastal town of Altınoluk to the district of Edremit in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

“Necessity may arise to move or cut olive trees for various reasons. At that point, we don’t suggest cutting them. We prefer transferring them to another appropriate land,” said Mücahit Kıvrak from the Olive Technology Department of Balıkesir University.

“Olive trees become more fruitful when they are fixed in the new hollow and dressed in accordance with the soil type, and then enriched again with some animal manure,” he added.

The teams of the agriculture directorate in Edremit moved the 1,000-year-old olive tree to the inland city center 30 kilometers away with utmost care.

“Olive trees can be moved in winter. The most important point in moving them is to prune them first,” said Kıvrak, adding that the root of an olive tree should not be scratched during the process.